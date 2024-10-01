Ravi Shastri keeps fingers crossed as India await return of 'genuine match-winner': 'He still has a role to play'

Ravi Shastri name-dropped Mohammed Shami during Day 5 of the Kanpur Test between India and Bangladesh, believing the sidelined pacer remains an integral part of the team despite being away due to injury. Shami, who was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup, has remained out of action since, undergoing an ankle injury that ruled him out of the IPL 2024 and subsequently the T20 World Cup. But after undergoing rehabilitation, Shami is close to making his comeback. Likely to be included in India's squad for the Test series against New Zealand, Shami is a lock-in for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his experience of having bowled Down Under promising to be an asset for Rohit Sharma. Ravi Shastri spoke about what to expect from Mohammed Shami.(Getty)

Even here in Kanpur – as India inch towards registering a famous win – where the ball is reversing a fair bit, Shastri reckons Shami could have been a handful. Hailing from Amroha, Shami would have played plenty of cricket at the Green Park Stadium during his formative years. Nonetheless, addressing Shami's impending return to India's Test team, Shastri feels India would be hoping against all hope that the pacer's rehab has progressed well and as per plan.

"Very few have a seam presentation like him in world cricket and he has bowled over a long period of time. Let's hope from India's point of view that is back to full fitness because he still has a role to play. We saw how good he was in the World Cup; he bowled quite magnificently albeit with the white ball. When it reverses, on a track like this he would have been ideal. He has played a lot of cricket; he knows these conditions. And he's a skidder, at you all the time. A genuine wicket-taker," Shastri said while doing commentary on Day 5 of the Test match.

Even though Shami remains a strong contender for a place in India's squad against Australia, his lack of game time puts him in a race against time. Which is why the New Zealand Test series is of utmost importance to him. Even if Shami can play two out of the three Tests, his ticket to Australia will pretty much be booked. With India taking part in a grueling five-Test series, rotating the fast bowlers will become eminent.

Dinesh Karthik in agreement with Ravi Shastri's views on Mohammed Shami

The last time India toured Australia, Shami's campaign was cut short after the first Test in Adelaide, where he suffered a broken arm and had to be ruled out. He may no longer be in India's T20I scheme of things, but Shami will be eager to hit the ground running and earn his place back in Tests, ODIs. Agreeing with Shastri, his broadcast partner and former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik acknowledged the greatness of Shami, highlighting the contributions of about India's true pace-bowling spearhead.

"Mohammed Shami… what a record he has. Spearhead of the attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. And you can see why, the numbers talk for themselves," Karthik said echoing Shastri's thoughts.