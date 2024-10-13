Ravi Shastri stunned, others left baffled as Sanju Samson smashes incredible backfoot six over extra cover

Sanju Samson showcased his brilliance in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, leading India to a commanding victory in what turned out to be a one-sided affair. The match, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, saw Samson at his imperious best as he smashed his maiden T20I century, posing his contention for the place as one of India's most explosive hitters. Sanju Samson smashes a brilliant six vs Bangladesh(X)

Opening the innings for the Indian team, Samson took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions and made his intentions clear from the outset. Despite India losing Abhishek Sharma early for just 4 runs, Samson kept the pressure on Bangladesh’s bowlers with a remarkable display of aggressive stroke play. Right from the first over, he unleashed an array of shots, timing the ball beautifully and keeping the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace.

One particular shot in the 8th over stood out, leaving both spectators and commentators in awe. Facing Mustafizur Rahman, who bowled a back-of-length delivery outside off, Samson went deep in his crease and effortlessly dispatched the ball over covers for a towering six. It was a shot that showcased not only his power but also his technique, making it clear that Samson was in the mood to produce something special.

Watch:

The real carnage began when Samson reached his half-century in just 22 balls. He then tore into the Bangladesh bowlers, particularly in the 10th over bowled by Rishad Hossain. Samson hammered five consecutive sixes, leaving the opposition rattled and putting India firmly in control. His rapid acceleration ensured that he would convert his blistering fifty into a milestone hundred.

Samson's century, which came off just 40 balls, was the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is. He ended his sensational innings with 111 runs off 47 deliveries, boasting a strike rate of 236.14. His innings was studded with 11 boundaries and 8 enormous sixes, as he dominated the Bangladesh attack with his remarkable power-hitting.

Thanks to Samson's heroics, India posted a mammoth total of 297/6, their second-highest score in T20I history. The keeper-batter's match-winning performance ensured India ended the series on a high, registering a 3-0 clean sweep.