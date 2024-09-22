Ravi Shastri's no-nonsense message to KL Rahul as ex-India coach reveals exactly what batter needs to keep place in XI

KL Rahul in Test cricket has been a story of unrealised potential and inconsistency, with the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai summarising the trajectory of his career. Rahul, who has been in and out of the Test side, was given another chance to prove his mettle after missing previous outings due to injury. However, his performance across both innings of the match has once again raised similar questions. India's KL Rahul walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh(AFP)

In the first innings, Rahul’s approach was scrutinised as he managed just 16 runs from 52 deliveries. On a pitch that offered some assistance to spinners, Rahul looked tentative at the crease, failing to rotate the strike and build momentum alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He was eventually dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, caught at short leg, after a shaky stand that did little to push India’s scoring rate forward. At a time when India needed a senior batter to stabilise the innings following the loss of Rishabh Pant, Rahul’s approach left many frustrated. His inability to unsettle the bowlers reignited discussions about his place in the Test squad.

In the second innings of the Test, however, Rahul showed glimpses of his potential. He remained unbeaten on 22 from 19 balls, looking more assured and aggressive at the crease. His confidence appeared to grow as he struck four boundaries and played with a positive mindset. However, with India declaring at 287/4, Rahul’s knock, while promising, was cut short, leaving fans wanting more.

Ravi Shastri, the famed Indian commentator who worked with Rahul in the past as the side's head coach, stated that the batter needs to address his potential and not let it go to waste.

"KL Rahul needs to realise that he has got much of talent. The day he realises that and comes out with a mindset and thinking in that fashion. He will be a different player," Shastri said on-air.

A career of extremes

Rahul’s career has been one of extremes. There have been moments of brilliance, like his century at Lord’s in 2021, that showcased his undeniable talent. Yet, these flashes of excellence have often been followed by a string of low scores and uncertain performances.

As Rahul crossed the milestone of 8,000 runs in international cricket during the game, the sense that he is yet to fully unlock his capabilities remains palpable. His talent is unquestionable, but unless he finds consistency and backs his ability, questions about his place in the Test side will persist.