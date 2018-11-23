Ravichandran Ashwin has a question for ICC match referees after Joe Root wins 8th toss in a row

Ravichandran Ashwin has been an incredible bowler for India and will be an integral part of the India team that attempts to win their first Test series in Australia.

The first match of the four-match series begins in Adelaide on December 6.

Currently at home, Ashwin is keeping himself entertained by watching cricket. The India off-spinner tuned into the third match of the series between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo.

England have already won the series after winning the first two matches with England skipper Joe Root winning the toss in both matches. In the third match too Root called correctly and opted to bat.

Apart from these three, Root won the toss in all the five matches of the series against India. A series that England went on to win 4-1.

Winning eight tosses in a row is some exceptional luck and Ravi Ashwin took to Twitter to poke some fun at the coins being handed out by match referees.

Annnndddd Joe Root wins his 8th toss in a row, yes England have played some awesome cricket, but such a winning streak with the toss is incredible. Dear match referees please check the coins you dish out😂😉 #EngvSL — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 23, 2018

“Annnndddd Joe Root wins his 8th toss in a row, yes England have played some awesome cricket, but such a winning streak with the toss is incredible. Dear match referees please check the coins you dish out😂😉 #EngvSL,” he tweeted.

Should England win the third Test as well it would be a rare occasion when they have won a series away from home whitewashing the opposition.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 16:10 IST