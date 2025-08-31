Ravichandran Ashwin told 'you could have played IPL for another two years': 'Money, fame or name is not...'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called time on his Indian Premier League (IPL) career earlier this week, saying he would now look to represent various teams across the other T20 leagues around the world. However, former India captain and chief selector Kris Srikkanth believes that the 38-year-old could have played two more seasons in the biggest competition in the world. Ravichandran Ashwin retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this week(IPL Image)

Before the 2025 edition of the IPL, Ashwin was signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 9.75 crore. However, the veteran off-spinner failed to set the stage on fire, taking seven wickets in nine games. Ashwin constantly leaked runs in the powerplay, and his form was one of the major reasons behind the five-time champions finishing at the bottom of the points table for the very first time.

Before Ashwin's announcement, it was being speculated that he would leave CSK. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the spinner asked the franchise to let him go. However, later, Ashwin himself clarified that he just asked the team about their plans and whether they are looking to retain him.

“I am not sure why Ashwin retired. If I were in his place, I would have continued playing IPL for at least another two years. Of course, for Ashwin, money, fame or name is not an issue. He has all of those in abundance. But, he could have played in the IPL for another two years and then gone on to play in the other leagues," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“Probably, other Indian cricketers will also follow this approach of playing in other leagues once their time in the IPL is up. However, the recognition and visibility a player gets in the IPL is much higher than that from all leagues. So, one can play other leagues for the sake of it, but what you get in the IPL, other leagues don’t come close to it," he added.

Ashwin both an attacking and economical bowler

In his entire IPL career, Ashwin represented teams like CSK, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. He returned with 187 wickets from 221 games at an economy of 7.20 and an average of 30.22. With the bat, he scored 833 runs with one half-century to his name.

In the IPL 2011 final against RCB, Ashwin provided the match-winning wicket as he dismissed the in-form Chris Gayle in the opening over.

“Ashwin has been one of the best IPL cricketers India has produced. His name to fame itself was through the IPL. Though he had done well in the domestic competitions and for India in Tests, he was first recognised through the IPL and CSK, especially when he kept dismissing Chris Gayle for fun," said Srikkanth.

“He was both an attacking and an economical bowler in the IPL. I am only surprised that he is walking away in the middle of a three-year cycle after the Mega auction last year. In a way, it’s a good sign that players retiring from India can become coaches or players in foreign leagues," he added.