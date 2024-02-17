R Ashwin's withdrawal leaves India with 10 players for 3rd Test vs England: What ICC rules say about substitute fielder

Hours after rewriting history in the longest format of the game, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was forced to leave Team India's Test squad for the remainder of the third encounter with England on Friday. Confirming Ashwin's exit from the Indian camp, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah revealed that the senior all-rounder has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately, due to a family medical emergency. Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley (REUTERS)

Though the BCCI refused to reveal the exact reason behind Ashwin's withdrawal, the apex cricket board opted to extend its heartfelt support to the ace cricketer and his family amid these testing times. Ashwin is also expected to remain unavailable for the 4th and 5th Tests of the England series. Spinner Ashwin became Team India's second bowler after legendary bowler Anil Kumble to complete 500 Test wickets on Day 2 of the Rajkot encounter.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from India Test squad with immediate effect due to family medical emergency

What ICC rules say about substitute fielder

With Ashwin out of the Rajkot encounter, India will have to play the entire 3rd Test with 10 men and four specialist bowlers. According to Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) - the guardian of the Laws of the game, umpires can allow a substitute fielder if they are satisfied that a player has been injured or become ill during the contest. As per MCC's rule No. 24.1.1.2, a team can have a substitute fielder for a ‘wholly acceptable reason’. A substitute cannot bowl or act as a captain but the player can be a wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires. Since Ashwin was not injured or fallen ill during the game, India will only be allowed to have a substitute fielder in Rajkot with the consent of opposition skipper Ben Stokes.

Can't India replace Ashwin with someone in the XI who can also bat and bowl?

No. As per the playing conditions, a complete replacement for a player is only allowed when he is ruled out of the match due to a concussion injury suffered on the field. India would not have been allowed to pick a replacement even if Ashwin was ruled out due to any other injury. Only concussion substitutes are allowed to bat and ball.

Ashwin joins Kumble in elite 500 club

Ashwin bowled seven overs and bagged the crucial wicket of England opener Zak Crawley in the 13th over on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. With the wicket of opener Crawley, spin wizard Ashwin was crowned the only third off-spinner to complete 500 Test wickets. Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker for Team India as the senior spinner is only behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble, who ended his glorious Test career with 619 scalps.

Did you know?

The 37-year-old is the second-fastest to unlock the 500-wicket milestone after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan. Ashwin took 25,714 balls to complete 500 Test wickets. Only Australia's Glenn McGrath has been quicker than Ashwin to reach the incredible feat in Test cricket. McGrath reached 500 Test wickets in 25,528 balls. The 37-year-old is also the second-oldest player to join the 500 club in Test cricket.

Who will replace Ashwin?

If Ashwin is ruled out of the 4th Test, India can rope in all-rounder Washington Sundar in its lineup as a like-for-like replacement. Jayant Yadav, Jalaj Saxena and Pulkit Narang are also spin-bowling options for India outside its Test squad. India will meet England in Ranchi (Feb 25-29) and Dharamsala (March 7-11) for the remaining two Tests of the five-game series.