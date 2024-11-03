Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd Indian bowler after R Ashwin to achieve rare feat vs New Zealand with stellar 10-fer

Ravindra Jadeja’s stellar performance kept India’s hopes alive in the third Test against New Zealand, as he claimed five wickets to help bowl out the visitors for 174 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. India relied on Jadeja's exceptional spin bowling, which saw him take a remarkable match haul of 10 wickets, with five dismissals in each innings. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking his fifth wicket of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel at the end of New Zealand's second innings during the third day of the third and final Test cricket match between India and New Zealand(AFP)

New Zealand, resuming at 171-9 on day three, added just three more runs before Jadeja dismissed Ajaz Patel for eight. Patel was caught at deep mid-wicket attempting a slog sweep, giving Jadeja his tenth wicket of the match and wrapping up New Zealand’s innings within minutes of the start.

Jadeja's mastery of spin has been crucial on the sharply turning Mumbai pitch, consistently troubling New Zealand’s batting lineup.

Jadeja was well-supported by fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who chipped in with three wickets. The left-arm spinner’s contribution was pivotal after India managed a slim 28-run first-innings lead, with Will Young’s 51 standing as New Zealand’s only solid resistance. As India eyes a challenging target, Jadeja’s efforts have offered the hosts a fighting chance to finish the series on a high.

This was the first time when Jadeja took two five-wicket hauls across both innings of the Test. Additionally, he became the only second Indian to achieve this feat against New Zealand after fellow teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin.

India look to salvage pride

Team India will aim at securing a consolation victory against New Zealand in the third and final Test, having already conceded a rare home series defeat after disappointing losses in Bengaluru and Pune.

India did endure a poor start to the run-chase in Mumbai, losing their top-order cheaply as the three star batters – Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli – were dismissed with the side's score at just 18. By the time of writing, Rishabh Pant remained key to India's chances for a consolation win.