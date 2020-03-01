Ravindra Jadeja bowls a beauty to get rid of Colin de Grandhomme on Day 2 of 2nd India vs New Zealand Test - WATCH

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 14:24 IST

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja proved his worth in the side by contributing with the ball and in the field during the second day’s play of second India vs New Zealand Test match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Jadeja, who was brought into the side in place of Ravichandran Ashwin, played a crucial role in bringing back in their must-win game.

Jadeja, who got out for 9 in the first innings, got into the act on Day 2 by first dismissing the experienced Ross Taylor in the 39th over of the New Zealand innings when the right-hander tried to take him on. Jadeja, then came back to break the threatening stand between Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson, which had given India a lot of headaches even in the first Test.

The delivery that Jadeja bowled to Grandhomme was easily one of the best of the day. In the second delivery of the 61st over. Jadeja pitched the ball around the middle and got it to straighten from the pitch, which had very little assistance for spinners. Grandhomme, who wasn’t expecting the ball to turn was beaten all ends up and the ball hit the off stump. Grandhomme for dismissed for 26.

Jadeja’s job was not over. He took a stunning one-handed catch to break the 50-run partnership between Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson to send the former back to the pavilion.

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja’s catch to dismiss Neil Wagner

Earlier, Jadeja had taken good diving catch off Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery to dismiss BJ Watling for naught.

After being outplayed on Day 1, India made a good comeback by bowling New Zealand out for 235 and take a 7-run lead but the batsmen faltered yet again as New Zealand reduced India to 90 for 6 at stumps on Day 2 with Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari at the crease

India, who lost the first Test by 10 wickets, would be hoping Jadeja can replicate his bowling performance with the bat too on the third day and help India give New Zealand a target of close to 200.