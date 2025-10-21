Ravindra Jadeja called ‘modern-day Benjamin Button’ as Ponting, Shastri endorse him for World Cup: ‘Don’t discount...'

Ravindra Jadeja was left out of India’s squad for the Australia tour, with the selectors opting to back Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as the preferred spin-bowling all-rounders for the three-match ODI series. Jadeja’s absence raised eyebrows among fans, given his experience and match-winning ability in Australian conditions. Meanwhile, the snub also raised doubts over the team management plans for him regarding the 2027 ODI World Cup. The veteran all-rounder has been in excellent form in Test cricket, which still makes his case strong to make an ODI comeback. Ravindra Jadeja missed out on ODIs against Australia.(PTI)

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has thrown his weight behind Jadeja and believes he remains a vital part of India’s 2027 World Cup plans, praising his fitness, fielding brilliance, and ability to adapt across conditions and formats.

"2027 everyone talks. Do not discount or write off Ravindra Jadeja. He will be in the mix, there is no question about that. He's still fielding like he is 7-8 years younger than what he is. It is just a privilege to watch him chase a ball on the field. I can understand (why he was not selected) in Australia because there is Axar, and there are only 3 matches, but come South Africa, where you have to play in different venues against different teams, both of them might play," Ravi Shastri said on the ICC Review.

Jadeja was part of the recent Champions Trophy-winning squad earlier this year, but has been dropped from the 50-overs squad for Australia.

“Shane Warne always told us about Ravindra Jadeja”

Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was full of admiration for Ravindra Jadeja, hailing the Indian star’s longevity and unmatched athleticism. Calling him the “modern-day Benjamin Button,” Ponting joked about the Indian star's ageless energy and brilliance on the field, adding that the all-rounder deserves a place among cricket’s greatest fielders of all time.

"I think I need to get some of what he is taking, because he does not seem to be ageing at all. He's the modern day Benjamin Button. I know he picked me off a couple of times when he first started. Warney always told us about him from the start, and once again, he was not wrong. It is hard to say that he is the best fielder of all time, but you put him right there in the absolute upper echelon," Ponting said.