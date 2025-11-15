Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite club, achieves rare Test double

Ravindra Jadeja scripted history on Saturday, as he became only the fourth player in cricket history to register the double of 4000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket. He reached the landmark in the ongoing opening Test vs South Africa in Kolkata. He is also the second Indian to reach the milestone, after Kapil Dev. Ravindra Jadeja joined Kapil Dev in an elite list.

On Day 2 during India's first innings, Jadeja needed only 10 runs to reach the 4000-run mark, and he did it with ease, moments before Lunch. He registered 27 runs off 45 balls, including three fours. He also took a four-fer during the South African second innings.

Here is the list of players with 4000 Test runs and 300 Test wickets-

Kapil Dev (India): 5248 runs, 434 wickets

Ian Botham (England): 5200 runs, 383 wickets

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand): 4531 runs, 362 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja: 4000 runs, 342 wickets

He also became the second-fastest player to reach the milestone, in his 88th Test. Only Botham did it faster, doing it in his 72nd match.

Jadeja's four-fer saw India restrict South Africa to 93/7 in 35 overs at Stumps, and now the hosts trail by only 63 runs.

Speaking after Stumps on Day 2, Axar Patel said, "From one end it feels like it's going straight, but from the other end everything is happen. Have to play attacking cricket as a batter. Have to convert loose balls and keep an attacking mindset. Can't have a defensive mindset because you're never in. When you know there's something in it for the bowlers, you can get carried away by the thought of bowling some magic balls. Patience is key. If we can keep them under 125, it should be chaseable."