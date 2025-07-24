Search Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal ignites controversy as furious fans accuse Harry Brook of grounding catch: 'Why no replay?'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 04:51 pm IST

Harry Brook's catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja came under the scanner with fans claiming it was contentious.

India’s fourth Test campaign at Old Trafford took yet another dramatic turn on Thursday morning when Ravindra Jadeja fell to a contentious catch by Harry Brook, prompting outrage and debate among fans online. Jadeja, who had been looking increasingly assured at the crease, was dismissed for 20 off 40 balls by Jofra Archer in the 85th over, edging an away-swinger to second slip.

Ravindra Jadeja's catch sparked controversy during Day 2 of the Manchester Test(Reuters/X)
Ravindra Jadeja's catch sparked controversy during Day 2 of the Manchester Test(Reuters/X)

Brook dived low and to his right to complete the grab, a moment that was crucial in the context of India's innings. The side was already dealing with Rishabh Pant's injury.

India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 2

However, while the on-field umpires had no hesitation in adjudging Jadeja out and did not refer the decision to the third umpire, many viewers raised questions about the legitimacy of the catch. Several fans posted screenshots from the replay, which appeared to show the ball brushing the turf as Brook tried to complete the dismissal.

The lack of a television referral has triggered a fresh round of debate on the internet.

Here's how fans reacted:

The controversy comes on the heels of another major setback for India on the opening day, when Rishabh Pant retired hurt after sustaining a blow to the elbow. Pant, who had begun fluently and looked in good touch, walked off visibly in pain, and did not return for the remainder of the day. His absence, coupled with Jadeja’s dismissal early on Day 2, leaves India’s middle order exposed and their position in the Test increasingly vulnerable.

The BCCI did, however, provide an update on Pant's injury and didn't rule out the possibility for the India wicketkeeper to bat ‘as per the team requirements'.

India, trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, must win in Manchester to keep their hopes alive. But historically, the odds aren’t in their favour; they’ve never won a Test at Old Trafford in nine attempts.

England skipper Ben Stokes opted to bowl after winning the toss for the fourth successive time in the series. Despite enduring a wicketless first session, England came back strongly with dismissals of KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill in the second. Pant's injury and Jadeja's dismissal, however, means India's lower-order will have to do some grinding.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
News / Cricket News / Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal ignites controversy as furious fans accuse Harry Brook of grounding catch: 'Why no replay?'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On