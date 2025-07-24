Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal ignites controversy as furious fans accuse Harry Brook of grounding catch: 'Why no replay?'

India’s fourth Test campaign at Old Trafford took yet another dramatic turn on Thursday morning when Ravindra Jadeja fell to a contentious catch by Harry Brook, prompting outrage and debate among fans online. Jadeja, who had been looking increasingly assured at the crease, was dismissed for 20 off 40 balls by Jofra Archer in the 85th over, edging an away-swinger to second slip. Ravindra Jadeja's catch sparked controversy during Day 2 of the Manchester Test(Reuters/X)

Brook dived low and to his right to complete the grab, a moment that was crucial in the context of India's innings. The side was already dealing with Rishabh Pant's injury.

However, while the on-field umpires had no hesitation in adjudging Jadeja out and did not refer the decision to the third umpire, many viewers raised questions about the legitimacy of the catch. Several fans posted screenshots from the replay, which appeared to show the ball brushing the turf as Brook tried to complete the dismissal.

The lack of a television referral has triggered a fresh round of debate on the internet.

The controversy comes on the heels of another major setback for India on the opening day, when Rishabh Pant retired hurt after sustaining a blow to the elbow. Pant, who had begun fluently and looked in good touch, walked off visibly in pain, and did not return for the remainder of the day. His absence, coupled with Jadeja’s dismissal early on Day 2, leaves India’s middle order exposed and their position in the Test increasingly vulnerable.

The BCCI did, however, provide an update on Pant's injury and didn't rule out the possibility for the India wicketkeeper to bat ‘as per the team requirements'.

India, trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, must win in Manchester to keep their hopes alive. But historically, the odds aren’t in their favour; they’ve never won a Test at Old Trafford in nine attempts.

England skipper Ben Stokes opted to bowl after winning the toss for the fourth successive time in the series. Despite enduring a wicketless first session, England came back strongly with dismissals of KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill in the second. Pant's injury and Jadeja's dismissal, however, means India's lower-order will have to do some grinding.