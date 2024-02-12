 Rivaba Jadeja loses cool on reporter's question on father-in-law's accusations | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba loses cool after reporter's question on father-in-law's controversial accusations

Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba loses cool after reporter's question on father-in-law's controversial accusations

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 12, 2024 10:22 AM IST

Rivaba, a BJP MLA, visibly expressed her displeasure when questioned about her father-in-law's remarks at a public event.

Ravindra Jadeja caught attention for reasons beyond the cricket field last week, when he issued a statement over his father's interview where the latter made controversial remarks over his relationship with his son. Jadeja alleged that the interview was “scripted” and his wife, Rivaba, recently addressed accusations made by her father-in-law, Anirudhsinh, regarding their family dynamics.

Rivaba Jadeja reacts to a question about her father-in-law's accusations(X/AP)
Rivaba Jadeja reacts to a question about her father-in-law's accusations

Anirudhsinh had alleged that Rivaba was responsible for causing discord within the family, claiming that Ravindra had ceased communication with his father and sister after their marriage. He also disclosed that he resided alone in a modest 2BKH flat despite living in the same city as the Indian cricket all-rounder, managing his expenses solely from his late wife's 20,000 pension.

Furthermore, Anirudhsinh implied that Rivaba gradually gained control over Ravindra's assets and properties following their marriage.

When asked to comment on her father-in-law's statements at a public event, Rivaba, who is a BJP MLA, appeared visibly upset. She urged the reporter to approach her directly rather than discuss such matters in a public setting.

“Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it,” said Rivaba in a video that went viral.

Following the widespread circulation of Anirudhsinh's interview, Ravindra Jadeja had addressed the issue on his social media platforms. Describing the interview as scripted, he requested his fans to disregard his father's remarks.

"Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews," he wrote on his official X profile.

"Everything said in the nonsense interview recently published by Divyabhaskar is totally false and untrue. It is a one-sided story. I completely reject it. I strongly condemn the actions taken to malign my wife's image. I also have many things to say; it's better that I don't make them public," a statement from Jadeja read.

On the cricketing front, Jadeja made his return to the Indian team after being forced to miss the second Test of the series against England; Jadeja was ruled out with a hamstring injury, although his return to the XI would depend on medical clearance. The five-Test series is currently level at 1-1 with the third match beginning on February 15 in Rajkot.

