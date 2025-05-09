RCB fans arrested for sacrificing goat in front of Virat Kohli cutout after CSK win

Three RCB fans have been arrested by the Karnataka Police for allegedly sacrificing a goat in front of Virat Kohli’s cutout in Mariyammanahalli Village on Tuesday. According to The Times of India, a group of young fans cut a goat’s head as a sacrifice offering to Kohli, and used a weapon to do it. RCB fans sacrificed a goat in front of Virat Kohli's cutout.

They also reportedly used the goat’ blood to offer Abhishek to the cut-out, as part of celebrations after RCB defeated CSK on May 3. According to the TOI report, police arrested Palayya, Jayanna and Thippeswamy. The arrests were made on the basis of a video of the incident, which went viral.

What happened in the viral video?

In the video, which is 20 seconds long, one person can be seen holding a goat in front of Kohli’s cut-out, followed by another announcing RCB’s win vs CSK. Then the goat is slaughtered with a machete, and then the blood was offered as raktaabhisheka (blood offering) to the Kohli cutout. Meanwhile, a third fan was seen restraining the goat with a rope.

The video wasn’t received well by the public on social media, and it led the Molakalmuru police to register a case, followed by the arrests under relevant sections for animal cruelty.

RCB are second in the IPL 2025 points table, with eight wins and three defeats. In 11 matches, RCB have registered 16 points and are behind table toppers GT (16 points).

Virat Kohli is currently RCB’s highest run-scorer with 505 runs in 11 matches, at a strike rate of 143.46, and is fourth in the Orange Cap race. RCB face LSG in their upcoming IPL 2025 fixture on Friday, in Lucknow. There has been no confirmation if the match will be postponed, amid the escalation of Indo-Pak tensions. The match on Thursday in Dharamshala was called off midway due to floodlight issues.