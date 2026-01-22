RCB management asked to step up if they want to play IPL 2026 in Chinnaswamy Stadium: ‘The ball is in their court’

With the Karnataka government granting conditional approval for matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad has urged Royal Challengers Bengaluru to commit to returning home for IPL 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. (REUTERS)

Prasad said the association has done the ground work with authorities and is confident the conditional nod will soon become unconditional. “We have received the conditional permission from the government, and we are confident of getting an unconditional permission sooner rather than later, and after doing all this, I sincerely hope that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play all their seven home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium,” he said in Bengaluru as reported by PTI.

The former India pacer then placed the responsibility on the franchise to close the loop with the state government. “So, now the ball is in RCB’s court. I also hope that RCB also gets involved and engages with the government for smooth conduct of the matches. So far, it has been only one sided. We are doing this for cricket. Whether it is IPL or international matches. We are doing this for cricket,” he added.

Prasad also framed the decision as a duty to Bengaluru’s fanbase, warning against taking marquee cricket away from the city. “So, from here onwards, the RCB has to take things forward. It is the responsibility of the RCB to take this dialogue forward. It is their responsibility to come back here and play and not to take the game away from Bengaluru,” he said.

“They have grown to this level only because of having played in Bengaluru and because of the Bengaluru crowd. So, I have asked them to come and play here,” Prasad added.

RCB welcomed the government’s decision and praised KSCA’s infrastructure work, but did not confirm Bengaluru for all home games yet, citing “a few grey areas” and need to weigh “inputs from all stakeholders” before final call.

KSCA secretary Santosh Menon said every corrective measure suggested by officials has been followed "in their letter and spirit", while acknowledging RCB has apprehensions that need clarity. "RCB are keen on playing here. So, let's not take that away from them. But they have certain apprehensions which they have to clarify, which we will sit together and resolve," Menon said, adding KSCA will facilitate meetings with the government if required.

Menon said RCB will send a detailed letter listing its concerns and has asked for time. “They have said that they will tell us within the next 10 days about their decision. We are ready to play if they say yes. We have opened the doors for the RCB,” he said.

Prasad also said the BCCI has assured KSCA of international matches in the near future after Bengaluru missed out on major events.