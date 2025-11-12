RCB set to lose controversy-hit Chinnaswamy as home venue as 'ideal location' shortlisted for IPL 2026 games: Report

The Maharashtra Cricket Association is in conversation with Royal Challengers Bengaluru to offer the IPL franchise a home for the 2026 edition of the tournament, as per reports. MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal explained that the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune is in line to act as a temporary home for the franchise after the tragic stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in May this year. Virat Kohli and RCB players present the IPL trophy to the Bengaluru fans.(AFP)

With the Chinnaswamy Stadium needing to be updated following the lives lost during the IPL franchise’s victory parade, the Karnataka Cricket Association’s flagship ground was overlooked for the recently concluded Women’s ODI World Cup as well as the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup. Following this, alternative arrangements will need to be made by the IPL franchise as it goes under sale this year.

Speaking to Times of India, Pisal explained that Pune is offering itself as one of the candidates to be that temporary home, and is confident that a deal will be put in place to bring IPL action back to Pune after previously hosting two different franchises in the past.

“This arrangement is in discussion but it’s not confirmed yet,” he said. “They have a problem in Karnataka, because of the stampede that happened. So, they are looking out for a venue and we have offered them our stadium.”

Decision expected after IPL auction

Pisal explained that there were only some items in the negotiations that needed ironing out, but appeared confident that Pune would be the city chosen to host RCB’s games. The MCA Stadium has a capacity of over 42,000 fans, even larger than the Chinnaswamy itself, and previously hosted Pune Warriors India and Rising Pune Super Giant in the IPL.

“There are preliminary discussions and there are a couple of technical things which need to be sorted out. If things fall in place then, probably yes, Pune will host the matches,” said Pisal.

Further elaborating on the process behind the scenes of bringing IPL cricket back to Pune, Pisal explained that a decision will likely have to wait until late December, after the IPL 2026 player auction has taken place.

The MCA secretary also claimed that the city of Pune would be the ‘most ideal’ alternative behind Bangalore itself, given the logistics and accommodation an international stadium would be able to provide.