RCB vs MI: ‘Expensive’ Hardik Pandya a cause of concern for Mumbai Indians

All-rounder Hardik Pandya got off to a poor start in Mumbai Indians’ opening clash against Delhi Capitals and will look to make amends when his team takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second Indian Premier League (IPL) match of the season on Thursday.

Pandya was dismissed for a duck during the MI chase after he gave away 41 runs in his full quote of 4 overs during the Delhi innings. Numbers suggest that it wasn’t a one off as previously as well, Pandya has been guilty of being costly with the ball for the three-time champions.

Among the bowlers who have bowled more that 250 deliveries for MI in IPL, Pandya tops the list in terms of economy rate as he is the only Mumbai bowler whose runs per over rate exceeds nine. Also, Pandya averages 33.24 — 4th highest among MI bowlers in IPL with 250+ balls bowled.

To make matters worse, Pandya has proved to be even more expensive against RCB in the past. He has the second worse economy rate against RCB in IPL and third worse against them overall.

In addition, Pandya has taken only four wickets against RCB in seven IPL matches and he has been wicket-less in four of these games. Furthermore, Pandya has the highest economy rate in Bengaluru in T20s among the venues where he has bowled more than 60 balls.

