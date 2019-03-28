RCB vs MI: Top 5 player battles to watch out for in Bengaluru

Stinging from respective losses in their openers, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will look to kick start their campaigns when the two teams clash in a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru and Mumbai are home to some of the best players in the world and sparks will definitely fly when these two heavyweights will collide on Thursday. Let’s take a look at the top five player battles to watch out for in this mouth-watering clash.

Also Read: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s predicted XI

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell McClenaghan

RCB skipper Virat Kohli will look to make amends after a poor start to the campaign against CSK but things aren’t going to be easy as he will have to come up against Mitchell McClenaghan. The MI fast-bowler has got rid of him in the past four times and Kohli has managed to score just 39 runs off 40 deliveries against him.

AB de Villiers vs Krunal Pandya

There are not many bowlers in the world who will raise their hands when asked if they have dismissed former South Africa captain AB de Villiers multiple times, but all-rounder Krunal Pandya is one such player. Not just Krunal has managed to get rid of de Villiers four times, he has also kept the right-hander quiet, giving just 33 runs off 32 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma vs Nathan Coulter Nile

MI skipper Rohit Sharma needs a big innings under his belt early in the tournament but it’s easier said than done as standing in front of him will be Nathan Coulter Nile, who has caused the right hander problems in the past. Rohit has been dismissed twice by Coulter Nile before and he has scored just 15 runs off 14 deliveries against him.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians’ predicted XI - Jasprit Bumrah misses out

Yuvraj Singh vs Umesh Yadav

Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock in stunning style as he scored a fine half-century against Delhi Capitals in their opener. Yuvi will look to continue that form against RCB but he will come up against his old nemesis Umesh Yadav. The India pacer has gotten the better of Yuvraj four times in the past and will look for his prized scalp in Thursday’s contest as well.

Kieron Pollard vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Windies hard-hitter Kieron Pollard showed glimpses of his magic in MI’s first match of the season and will be eager to perform on a consistent basis. However, it won’t be an easy task for him against RCB as they are likely to throw spinner Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack whenever he comes to bat. Chahal has dismissed Pollard three times in the IPL and will surely look to add to this tally in the upcoming clash.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 17:01 IST