'Read comments saying Kohli left captaincy, and wasn't removed. Listen, brother...': Ex-Pakistan captain's bombshell

Team India faced yet another disappointment in an ICC tournament, as it faced a huge defeat in the final of the World Test Championship earlier this month. Chasing a title in their second-successive final appearance at the tournament, India failed again as they conceded a 209-run defeat to Australia at The Oval, this time under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. In 2021, a Virat Kohli-led side had faced an 8-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the titular clash. India's Virat Kohli during the WTC Final against Australia(Action Images via Reuters)

Rohit succeeded Kohli as Test captain in January 2022 after the latter decided to step down from his role, following a highly controversial few months where Kohli left the T20 captaincy, and was later removed as ODI skipper as well. In an explosive press conference in December 2021, Kohli alleged a lack of communication from the BCCI top management, seemingly hinting at a collapsed relationship with then-board president Sourav Ganguly.

Following the WTC Final loss to Australia this year, questions have also been raised on Rohit's leadership in the longest format. On social media, fans recalled Kohli's controversial departure as Test captain and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt also spoke about the same in one of his live sessions on YouTube. Butt stated that Kohli didn't step down but was “systematically removed” from his leadership role.

“Kohli was a successful captain, and the way he was systematically being removed… he himself gave it away. I've read many comments claiming that Kohli stepped down from captaincy and wasn't removed. Listen, brother… they (the board) created the build-up. Didn't he say in the press conference that there was no communication with me? You can watch the PC if you like,” Butt said.

“It comes down to these things when the player knows it was done deliberately. The professional he is, and the captain that he was, I still don't think he should've been removed.”

Earlier this week, a report from PTI indicated that the BCCI might be inclined to find Rohit's successor as Test captain following the series against West Indies, that takes place between July-August later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON