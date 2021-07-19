'Hope people who spread rumors verify sources': Aakash Chopra on false reports over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Test plans

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has criticised the rumours surrounding Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Test cricket plans, and said that people should "verify their sources" before making claims as it can 'spoil players' 'limited career span". The India fast bowler, who has been named as the vice-captain of the Indian team on the Sri Lanka tour, had to recently quash rumours suggesting that he no longer wishes to play Tests anymore.

The chatter picked up pace after Kumar was not selected for India's Test tour of England and the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

In a recent press conference before the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar said: "To be honest, I'm not prioritising white-ball over red-ball. If I am selected for red-ball cricket, I'll definitely contribute. I'm not looking to prioritise one of the two. I'm just working normally, trying to prepare in a way that I'm ready for all formats. If I get a chance, I'd like to do well. I'm not looking ahead to what will happen in 18-20 months."

While speaking during a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that false rumours should not be encouraged:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has said that he has not mentioned that he doesn't want to play Tests, he can't do anything if he is not played. I really hope all people who spread rumors verify their sources because you don't want to spoil players' limited career span. They already have enough pressure, your pressure is baseless," he said.

The cricketer-turned commentator also expressed his sympathy for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the latter had to come up with a statement.

"This is a problem that it is someone's brainchild and you run it as a story. And after that, it spreads like wildfire and the person is left to just douse the fire. So, I sympathize with Bhuvneshwar Kumar," added Chopra.

Kumar, however, is currently in Sri Lanka with a limited-overs squad. In the absence of captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, the side is being led by Shikhar Dhawan under the guidance of coach Rahul Dravid.

Kumar is one of the most senior players on the tour, which comprises of three ODIs and T20Is each.