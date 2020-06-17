e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Reassurance to all cricketers’: Irfan Pathan hails Sourav Ganguly’s statement regarding IPL fate

‘Reassurance to all cricketers’: Irfan Pathan hails Sourav Ganguly’s statement regarding IPL fate

The fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia is important for the BCCI to decide on the schedule of the IPL this year. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had come out and stated that they are looking to hold IPL at some point this year.

cricket Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:34 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
File image of Irfan Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme.
File image of Irfan Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme.(PTI)
         

There have been several reports regarding the future of The Indian Premier League in 2020. Cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the cash-rich T20 league at some stage this year, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia is important for the BCCI to decide on the schedule of the IPL this year. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had come out and stated that they are looking to hold IPL at some point this year.

The statement has drawn cheers from the cricketing community and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has stated it is great news if BCCI is looking to hold the IPL this year.

“I just read the statement yesterday that they are trying their best to have an IPL. Everybody is looking forward to that stage. A lot of people are talking about the World Cup happening in Australia, I have my doubts because in Australia, I have been there. These guys in Australia follow their rules very particularly. Even if it’s the smallest rule, they go by the norm. They look after each and every situation. Getting quite a few games altogether, with the quarantine and everything, I think it looks very difficult.

“In that regard, the statement coming from Sourav Ganguly as the president of BCCI that the IPL will happen at some stage, that’s great news not only for Indian cricketers but for all cricketers around the world as well. I’m looking forward to it as well. That does give a lot of reassurance to all the cricketers.”

For the first time, BCCI has made an internal communication to its affiliated state units that plans are afoot to stage the suspended edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), this year.

“The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums,” president Ganguly wrote in a letter.

“The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year,” he added.

