Ricky Ponting reveals 'desperate' reason for linking up with Shreyas Iyer again: 'At Delhi Capitals we...'

Punjab Kings made a couple of big splashes in the months between the 2024 and 2025 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They first signed Australia legend and renowned T20 coach Ricky Ponting as their head coach. Then they broke the record for most expensive buy in the history of the IPL auction to land Shreyas Iyer, before that was broken just minutes later by Lucknow Super Giants in their bid to buy Rishabh Pant. This reunited Iyer, who has been captain of the Kings, with Ponting; the pair had worked together with the Delhi Capitals earlier. Shreyas Iyer was captain of the Delhi Capitals in Ricky Ponting's early stint as head coach of the side(Punjab Kings)

Ponting has now stated that he was “desperate” to work with Iyer again because of the relationship they had in the Capitals dressing room. "I was desperate to work with Shreyas again. We had a great working relationship at Delhi over a long period of time. He's one of the best players that I've worked with," the former Australia captain said in an interaction with the press.

Ponting noted that Iyer is now an IPL-winning captain, having led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last season. "He's a great human being. He's an IPL winning captain. You couldn't ask for much more. He's only joined the camp a couple of days ago. So he's starting to make his mark on the team as a captain and as a leader.

"We've put a great squad together. As you know, captain-coach relationship in any team is vital. And I know that we've got a really good strong one here," said Ponting.

'I know how he thinks...'

Iyer also stated that he is happy to be back with Ponting. "I've worked with him for almost three years in a franchise. And I know how he thinks about every individual on and off the field. He supports everyone. You see in some places there is a senior-junior culture.

"But when I worked with him for the first time, he made me feel like I'm a great player. And I can easily excel in this format. So, the confidence he gives is of a different level," said Iyer.