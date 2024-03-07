 Ponting salutes Ashwin as 'master of spin' gears up for 100th Test vs England | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Ricky Ponting salutes Ravichandran Ashwin as 'master of spin' gears up for 100th Test in Dharamsala vs England

Ricky Ponting salutes Ravichandran Ashwin as 'master of spin' gears up for 100th Test in Dharamsala vs England

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Mar 07, 2024 07:33 AM IST

Ricky Ponting had nothing but praise for Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of his landmark 100th Test against England at Dharamsala.

With Ravichandran Ashwin set to enter his name into Indian cricket folklore for the umpteenth time, legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting saluted the individual brilliance of the veteran all-rounder ahead of the 5th Test against England. Ashwin is set to achieve a special century in the longest and oldest format of the game on Friday. India's meeting with England at picturesque Dharamsala will mark Ashwin's 100th Test appearance.

Ponting hailed Ashwin as a master of spin(AFP-Reuters)
Ponting hailed Ashwin as a master of spin(AFP-Reuters)

The spin-bowling icon has 507 Test wickets under his belt. Ashwin is the second-most successful bowler in Indian Test history. Only legendary spinner Anil Kumble has picked up more wickets than Ashwin in the longest format. As Ashwin is all set to become the 14th Indian to play 100 Test matches for India, batting legend Ponting recalled his coaching time with the former Delhi Capitals (DC) superstar.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes puts spotlight on England superstar before R Ashwin's milestone 100th Test: 'Amazing career to date'

Ashwin is a master of spin in any condition: Ponting

Sharing his views on the latest episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said that Ashwin is a master of spin. “He's a master of spin in any conditions. He's been an incredible cricketer, no doubt about it. I had a chance to coach him for a couple of years at Delhi, and loved working with him. He's got a lot of theories and philosophies on the game, which I really like. He's always done things a little bit differently and done things his own way. But he just continued to evolve as a bowler," Ponting said.

What Ponting loved about coaching Ashwin

Ashwin kickstarted his 13-year Test cricket journey back in 2011. At the home of the Delhi Capitals, Ashwin made his debut against the West Indies. Averaging 23.92, Ashwin has picked up 35 fifers and the spin wizard has eight 10-wicket hauls to his name. Ashwin has 354 wickets to his name at home - the most by any bowler in India. Ashwin shattered Kumble's home record in the 4th Test against England.

The 37-year-old has 17 dismissals in the first 4 Tests of the five-match series between India and England. “That's the thing that I loved about him when I was coaching him, he’d stand at the end of his mark and he'd be working on something different, a little tweak to his action or a change of grip or a different delivery. He's never been one that was going to die wondering about trying to find ways to get better," Ponting added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Thursday, March 07, 2024
