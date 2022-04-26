Ricky said 'Look, you're bowling well. I want you to play all 14 games': DC bowler reveals Ponting's unforgettable words

The Delhi Capitals began IPL 2022 on an emphatic note with a win over Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the season. However, from there on, the franchise has blown hot and cold and currently with three wins from seven matches, stand seventh on the points-table. Kuldeep Yadav has been their highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets and is currently fourth in the Purple Cap list. For Kuldeep, IPL 2022 has been nothing short of a redemption story as playing for a new franchise, seems to have brought out the best in the left-arm wrist-spinner for India. After playing just five matches in IPL 2020 and not getting a single game last year for Kolkata Knight Riders, DC are getting the most out of Kuldeep and the chinaman bowler appears to be loving every bit of it. (Also Read: 'I was confident of hitting 6 sixes' - DC's Rovman Powell on infamous no-ball row, says 'umpire's decision is final')

A couple of weeks ago, DC coach Ricky Ponting had said how he had identified Kuldeep at the IPL mega auction, and backed the 27-year-old to the hilt. Now, Kuldeep himself has hailed Ponting's coaching and credited the former Australia captain for motivating him in the right manner.

"When you get the freedom, and the chance to express yourself, you enjoy things. I remember, it was my first practice session and I had a chat with Ricky. The way he motivated me, I loved every part of it. I was coming from a different team and hadn't played IPL in the last 2 years. Ricky told me 'You are bowling well. I want you to play all 14 games. That is my approach. Don't worry about anything. If you need something, we are here to help'," Kuldeep said on an episode of the Delhi Capitals podcast.

As he rightly pointed out, the resurgence in Kuldeep's bowling is visible. He has impressed in all matches barring the one against Rajasthan Royals. Kuldeep began IPL 2022 with figures of 3/18 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, and bettered it with 4/35 against his previous franchise KKR. Kuldeep is enjoying every bit of time with the Capitals and hopes to continue it for the remainder of the season.

"When your coach backs you like this, it motivated you. He has the confidence in you and hence your performance will surely come. When you start enjoying the company, you get a sense of happiness. When you are free mentally, the performances start coming out gradually," he added.