Rinku Singh's brutally honest admission on Duleep Trophy snub: 'I wasn't selected because…'

Flamboyant India batter Rinku Singh made an honest admission that his form in last season's Ranji Trophy was the reason behind his snub from the Duleep Trophy squads recently announced by the BCCI. Rinku, who has become an integral part of India's T20I set-up, has a decent record in first-class cricket. The left-handed Uttar Pradesh batter scored 3173 runs, an average of 50-plus in 47 matches, which included 7 centuries; however, he didn't play many matches in the Ranji Trophy last season. In his last red-ball outing for UP, Rinku scored 26 runs off 33 balls in a drawn match against Andhra. Rinku Singh is yet to make his Test debut for India.(PTI)

Rinku is touted as India's next big finisher in T20Is with his ability to clear boundary ropes on will in the shortest format. The UP batter has an incredible record in T20Is for India, with 418 runs in 23 matches at an astonishing average of 59.71. In a very short career, he has already won numerous matches for India in the shortest format. However, he has yet to make his international debut in red-ball cricket.

The BCCI has also indicated that Rinku is not in its plans for red-ball cricket, as he was snubbed from the four squads picked for the Duleep Trophy.

The 26-year-old said that he didn't play many matches in Ranji Trophies last season, and his recent red-ball performances are the reason behind his snub from the Duleep Trophy.

"Nothing...I didn't perform that well (in the domestic season). I didn't play many matches in the Ranji Trophy...I played 2-3 matches. I wasn't selected because I didn't play that well. I might get selected for next-round matches," Rinku told Sportstak.

Rinku Singh yet to make his Test debut

Rinku also made his ODI debut in December last year but has yet to get a chance in Test cricket. However, he travelled with the Indian team in the Test series against England earlier this year.

Recently, Rinku impressed many with his fielding skills and bagged the 'Fielder of the Series' award following Men in Blue's 3-0 triumph over Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series. India head coach T Dilip announced the contenders for the 'Fielder of the Series' award and named Ravi Bishnoi, Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag. However, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate awarded the 'Fielder of the Series' medal to the 26-year-old.