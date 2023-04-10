Rinku Singh reveals what he told 'friend' Yash Dayal after smacking GT pacer for 5 sixes

Sunday night at Ahmedabad witnessed yet another story of ecstasy and agony. While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) broke into jubilant celebration after Rinku Singh pulled of a stunning heist in the last over, smashing five consecutive sixes to seal the team's 205-run chase in IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal, whose deliveries were smacked around the park, was left numb before be covered his face in sheer disappointment. Rinku later revealed that he had reached out to "friend" Yash after the match. Yash Dayal; Rinku Singh

It was a night of Rinku's heroic efforts. When KKR were down to seven wickets after Rashid Khan scripted a historic hat-trick and required 29 off the final six, Rinku went into God mode in the last over, hitting Yash for a five straight sixes.

Yash had erred in length in the first three balls against Rinku after the KKR batter was put on strike with a single from Umesh Yadav. All three full tosses were dispatched for maximums before David Miller and Rashid rushed in to discuss the plans for the final two deliveries. Yash, on both the ocassions, went slower with the shorter deliveries and Rinku flat-batted both of them for sixes over long on.

ALSO READ: 'Kohli never got injured playing IPL...': Arun Dhumal hits back at Rohit Sharma, Shastri over 'workload management' row

In an interview with India Today, Rinku revealed that he had texted Yash after the match, calling him a friend. The two have shared the dressing room in domestic matches for Uttar Pradesh in many a matches.

"I texted Yash after the game, saying it happens in cricket, you did really well last year, I just tried to motivate him a little," the KKR star revealed.

Not just Rinku, KKR entirely had show support towards Yash as the franchise, even amid their wild celebration, had tweeted to motivate Yash and bounce back strongly in the next game.

"Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong," they had tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON