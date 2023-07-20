Watch: Rishabh Pant aces power-lifting in internet-breaking video; KL Rahul and Suresh Raina drop heartwarming messages

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is leaving no stone unturned to fast-track his recovery. Breaking the internet with his latest social media post, Pant was seen enjoying a fruitful gym session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Thursday. Gloveman Pant was seen lifting heavyweights at the NCA as the Indian southpaw continued to surprise everyone with his fast pace recovery. Rishabh Pant posted a video of him performing weight training at the NCA(Instagram/@Rishabh Pant-AP)

Pant is undergoing rehabilitation in Bengaluru after the star cricketer survived a tragic car crash last year. Taking to Instagram amid the ongoing Test series between India and the West Indies, Pant posted a video of him performing weight training at the NCA. “You get what you work for, not what you wish,” Pant captioned his post on the photo and video-sharing platform. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina and ex-Indian vice-captain KL Rahul have also shared noteworthy reactions to Pant's viral post.

Rahul and Raina drop heartwarming messages for Pant

It has been more than six months since Pant suffered multiple injuries in a serious car crash. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh had two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and he also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe. Pant also suffered abrasion injuries on his back at the time. Pant, who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, is also expected to miss the 2023 edition of the World Cup.

Earlier, Pant took to Instagram and updated his bio. “Second D.O.B – 05/01/23," Pant mentioned the date as his second date of birth in his bio on Instagram. The Delhi Capitals (DC) star was born on October 4, 1997. Pant made his international debut against England at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2017. He has played 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is for India. The 25-year-old last played for India when Rohit Sharma and Co. toured Bangladesh in December 2022.

