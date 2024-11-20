Menu Explore
Rishabh Pant falls down laughing; Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel can't keep calm at Sarfaraz Khan's fielding blooper

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 20, 2024 06:25 AM IST

Fun scenes ensued during India's fielding session ahead of the 1st Test against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel were left in splits after teammate Sarfaraz Khan committed a fielding error during Day 1 of India's pre-match practice ahead of the first Test against Australia starting Friday. Kohli, Sarfaraz and Jurel were standing next to each other, practicing catching, when Sarfaraz dropped an easy catch, trying to gobble the ball with his palms out next to his face.

Virat Kohli and Dhruv Jurel can't stop laughing while Rishabh Pant is literally ROFL(Getty)
Virat Kohli and Dhruv Jurel can't stop laughing while Rishabh Pant is literally ROFL(Getty)

The drop catch triggered a laugh riot. Pant found it so amusing that he fell down laughing, while Kohli and Jurel couldn't keep calm either. However, in two days, the trio of Kohli, Pant and Jurel will have to switch to serious business when India take on Australia at Perth. Based on what transpired during the practice, Jurel is likely set to play his maiden Test in Australia.

In an interesting takeaway, Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jurel underwent slip-catching drill, which hints at India's top six for the Perth Test. Jurel's inclusion would mean the axe of Sarfaraz. Of course, there's one more practice session to go on Wednesday, which, in all likelihood, shed more light on India's team combinations. India also have a press conference due, and rest assured the man on the hot seat will be asked questions.

Jurel played three Tests for India – earlier this year against England – and impressed one and all. In his only innings at Rajkot, Jurel scored an impressive 46 and followed it with 90 and 39 not out in the next game at Ranchi. In the first innings, Jurel held one end and forged a 77-run partnership to bail India out of trouble. Jurel and Kuldeep came together with India on 177/7, and while full credit goes to the wrist-spinner for playing his part in the stand, but it was mostly Jurel's run-scoring that India were able to cross 300.

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli key to India's batting

Pant returns to a series he has fond memories of. Four years ago, Pant emerged as one of India's stars as they completed a famous 2-1 come-from-behind win. Out for over a year due to injuries sustained in a car accident, Pant returned to the Test fold in September for the Bangladesh series and looks like he hasn't missed a beat.

As for Kohli, there's no bigger player the world will have its eyes on than him. Under immense pressure, Kohli has to deliver if India has a chance to begin the series on a winning note. With no Rohit Sharma, Kohli is the one the Australians and their media are raving about. Australia is a country Kohli needs no introduction. In 13 Tests, he has already burned up the charts, having scored over 1300 runs with six centuries. In fact, barring Rahul, none of India's top-order has the experience of Kohli to guide India through troubled waters.

