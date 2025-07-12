Rishabh Pant, Gambhir put an end to rift rumours once and for all; Lord’s balcony scenes send internet into overdrive

Remember the Headingley Test between India and England? The match ended in a defeat for India, but social media was abuzz with rumours of a rift between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain of the Test team. All the chatter started with Gautam Gambhir not taking kindly to a question on the wicketkeeper-batter's twin centuries, saying all the other centurions needed to be mentioned as well. He called the reporter out, saying, “The question could have been framed better.” Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir put an end to all rift rumours as the duo shared a giggle inside the Lord's dressing room. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

The former India opening batter's response led to Rishabh Pant fans believing all is not well in his equation with Gambhir. However, the duo quashed all these rumours in style during the Lord's Test against England on Friday.

On the second day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Rishabh Pant was seen having a good laugh with the head coach inside the dressing room in the final session. Right before going out to bat, Pant was seen having a whole-hearted laugh with Gambhir.

The duo cracked up like anything after discussing something. The video of the same is now going viral on the internet.

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at his slot No.5 despite facing an injury during England's batting innings on the opening day of the Test. In the second session on Day 1, Pant received a blow on his hand as he tried to collect a Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

He then received treatment for his hand. However, the pain did not ease, and he walked off the field. Dhruv Jurel then came on as a substitute, and he did the wicketkeeping duties until the conclusion of England's innings.

BCCI's update on Rishabh Pant

Minutes before the start of play on Day 2 of the Lord's Test, the BCCI provided an update on Pant, saying the wicketkeeper will not take the field.

"Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2," the BCCI said.

Before the conclusion of the England innings, Pant was then spotted going to the nets to have a hit with the bat with the throwdown specialist and physio.

Speaking of the Test match, India are 145/3 with KL Rahul and Pant unbeaten at the crease. The visitors are still trailing by 242 runs. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul to help India bundle out England for 387 in the first innings.