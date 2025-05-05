Rishabh Pant is paying the price for joining LSG and the pressure of INR 27 crore: Gilchrist says ‘spark’ is missing

Having been picked for INR 27 crore at the mega auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was expected to set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on fire. However, the story is turning out to be completely different as it seems the left-hander cannot buy a run at the moment. The southpaw, managed 18 runs off 17 balls against Punjab Kings as he saw his side go down by 37 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is having a horrid time in IPL 2025. (PTI)

In the 11 matches Pant has played so far, the 27-year-old has managed just 128 runs at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 99.22. Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist feels that Pant is feeling the pressure of the price tag and joining a new franchise as the captain.

Gilchrist also reckons that the spark is missing in Pant's game of late, and one cannot see the youngster being the jovial self for which he is known for.

“Watching him, you always feel that he enjoys his cricket. We haven't seen that this time around. Haven't seen him smiling, laughing, being jovial, being relaxed. Maybe it is the responsibility of the captaincy, coming into a new franchise with that highest price tag over his head,” Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

“I don't see him being his true personality. People may see hang on there, his batting has been too carefree. I think there is a happy balance in his strokeplay and stroke selection. Don't see the spark in him,” he added.

‘Something is missing’

In the IPL 2025 season, Rishabh Pant has gone past the half-century mark just once and it came against the Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana. However, this knock went in vain as Lucknow stumbled to a loss.

Batting at No.4, Pant has failed to strike big and it is no surprise that his strike rate this season is well below the 100 mark. When Mitchell Marsh missed a fixture against Gujarat Titans, Pant came out to open the batting alongside Aiden Markram. However, this shift in batting position did not pay off.

“Just don't see that spark in him. I am just making this observation 10-11 games in. He's one of the most enjoyable and entertaining cricketers to watch when his natural colour is coming through,” said Gilchrist.

“He is a certain personality; he has a vibrant body language. Something is missing there, something is missing,” he added.

With the loss against Punjab Kings, LSG are currently at the seventh spot in the points table. The franchise need to win their remaining three matches to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.