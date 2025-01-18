'Rishabh Pant should stay away from such friends': India WK told to 'recognise reality' in major Champions Trophy race

India's squad for Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be announced today. Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will also address the media. However, it needs to be seen who among Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and Dhruv Jurel will make the 15-member squad as the backup wicketkeeper. KL Rahul is set to be chosen as the first-choice wicketkeeper. However, the second slot can open up a big debate. Mohammad Kaif reckons Sanju Samson should be picked ahead of Rishabh Pant for the upcoming Champions Trophy. (AP | Reuters)

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif reckons Sanju Samson should be picked ahead of Rishabh Pant as the second wicketkeeper. He believes that the right-handed batter has raced ahead of Pant, and full use of his good form should be made by the selectors.

Sanju Samson has played 16 ODIs, scoring 510 runs at an average of 56.66. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant averages 33.50 in the 31 ODIs he has played in his career so far.

The right-handed Sanju Samson has been in phenomenal white-ball form after scoring three centuries in his last five T20Is.

“Sanju Samson has gone ahead. You have to understand this. With Rishabh Pant, people have their emotions attached. He is a big match-winner in Tests. Who can forget his knock at the Gabba and the hundred in South Africa? He performs well in overseas conditions. He is a good wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant is a better wicketkeeper than Sanju Samson; he has almost reached the same level as MS Dhoni,” Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“However, when batting is concerned, I think Sanju Samson has gone ahead of Rishabh Pant. He has been batting incredibly well. He smashed centuries for fun in South Africa, hitting more sixes than fours. He has the ability to hit sixes. He has become consistent,” he added.

'Rishabh Pant needs to recognise reality'

Kaif also believes that Rishabh Pant needs to recognise reality and accept that his white-ball numbers aren't great. He further stated that Sanju Samson deserves the chance to be in the Champions Trophy squad.

"Sanju debuted in 2015 in T20Is in Harare, and his second match came in 2020. In 2024, he had his best year of his career. You sometimes make him open, and sometimes you make him bat in the middle order. He never had a permanent spot. He has seen many ups and downs, but we have never fully backed him. I think Sanju Samson has gone far ahead of Rishabh Pant," said Kaif.

"Sanju Samson is a relaxed batter. He has benefitted from leading in the IPL. He has reached that level where you need to keep him with KL Rahul in the Champions Trophy squad," he added.

Speaking further, Kaif said, “Rishabh Pant needs to recognise the reality. If someone tells him 'wrong things are being done with you', they are not telling the right things. Rishabh Pant should stay away from such friends. Someone needs to tell him that his white-ball stats are not that great. Sanju Samson has genuinely earned that chance to go to the Champions Trophy. Rishabh Pant needs to work hard.”