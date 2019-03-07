Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul for the World Cup - Former cricketers take their pick

The Indian team leads Australia 2-0 in the ongoing series, but the bigger focus of the team management and the selectors is on the World Cup. The side is pretty much settled, but there are a couple of spots up for grabs and this is where the ongoing series holds all the importance.

The number 4 slot in the batting order has been one of the most-talked-about spots in Indian cricket. Ambati Rayudu showed promise in Australia and New Zealand but has struggled to get going in the two matches in the ongoing series so far. There is KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant waiting in the wings and they could get a go in the remaining matches if the team management wants to test out their mettle.

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan believes that there will be a decision made and one of the two will get the nod.

“One of the two will definitely reach. Only time will tell whether both of them go to England or just one of them makes it,” Zaheer said in a video by Cricbuzz.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja KL Rahul to be in the squad.

“KL Rahul is definitely going,” said Jadeja to which Zaheer said, “I think Rishabh should definitely go.” Jadeja agreed with the former Indian seamer by saying, “I agree with him but KL is a surety because a lot of times a captain is compelled to do so. Now that Rahul has scored in his last two games and the team is about to be made, if you don’t fail you are certain to make it.”

With only three matches remaining before the World Cup, there is a decision to be made by the management if they want to test out the two options.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 18:38 IST