Rishabh Pant surpasses Virender Sehwag to achieve huge record during IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became owner of an impressive record during Match 41 of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. DC captain Pant played an innings of 39 off 36 balls hitting three boundaries before getting run out in the final over. However, the effort was not enough as DC could only post 127/9, a total that was overhauled by KKR with 10 balls to spare.

DC were handed their third defeat of the season losing to KKR by three wickets, but Pant had something to happy about as he achieved a huge milestone during his innings. As soon as Pant completed his 32nd run, he became the highest scorer for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, surpassing none other than the great Virender Sehwag. The former DC (formerly Delhi Daredevils) captain led the run-charts for DC, scoring 2382 runs from 86 matches at an average of 29.77 with one century and 17 fifties, before Pant leapfrogged him.

Pant's tally currently stands at 2390 runs which he's achieved quicker than Sehwag – in 79 matches at an average of 35.67, including one century and 14 fifties, and a highest of unbeaten 128 which he hit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. That year, pant burned up the charts amassing 684 runs from 14 games. Ever since, Pant's form hasn't dipped, with the wicketkeeper batsman scoring 488 and 343 runs respectively across the next two seasons.

The defeat to KKR on Tuesday means that they will have to wait to ensure a place in the Playoffs. After the match, Pant admitted that the team was a few runs short, while explaining that batting wasn't easy on a sluggish Sharjah pitch.

"I think we were 10 runs short, not much. We knew that the wicket would slow down in the second innings. But end of the day each and every team is trying to win the match and we just want to give our 100% on the given day. If it goes our way it's fine, if it doesn't, we will learn from our mistakes and move on. It (batting) was pretty difficult specially for the new batsmen because the wicket was getting slower and slower," Pant said.

"We just tried to dig in as long as possible so that we can capitalise in the end, but we lost some wickets later on. Because of that we were 10 runs short. Really happy (with the bowling performance) but at Delhi Capitals, we learn from our mistakes. I don't think there is a massive change that we have to do as a bowling unit, just some little things but we'll learn from our mistakes and move onto the next one."