Rohit disappoints again but Thakur keeps Mumbai in hunt

Mumbai: Mumbai’s day began with a flurry of awe-inspiring sixes from Rohit Sharma and ended with characteristic belligerence from Shardul Thakur. The action in-between on Day 2 at the Sharad Pawar Academy on Friday wasn’t without drama, and not all that rosy for the defending champions, who at one stage were effectively reduced to 5/6 by Jammu and Kashmir; their semi-finals hope hanging in the balance. Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second day of Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

But the mood in the two camps as well as the course of the match had changed completely after Shardul (113*) and Tanush Kotian’s (58*) unbroken 173-run partnership for the eighth wicket. Mumbai ended the day on 274/7, 188 runs in front and with a more than fighting chance to pull off a come-from-behind win.

Rohit looked good while he was there, this time for over an hour. But a mental error ended his innings on 28 when he handed a catch to mid-wicket. It was also his highest score in the last thirteen attempts in the longer format. It is difficult to read too much into the Indian captain’s Ranji outing, except to say he’s still far from regaining the touch of old.

Having seen the back of Mumbai’s much-vaunted top-order, J&K may have begun to dream that they could be giant killers again, ten years after first beating Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. “Haathi nikal gaya tha, bus pooch reh gai (The elephant’s body passed but the tail was left),” Paras Dogra, J&K skipper summed up their day.

Thakur and Kotian come out to bat at No. 8 and 9 but they are no tail enders. Thakur has given ample evidence of that at the highest level. With Kotian, only last year, had he stitched a 158-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Mohit Avasthi in the Irani Cup. He’s made many other crucial lower-order contributions before.

There’s a running joke that Mumbai’s batting order could be reversed and they would still be a force. Thakur and Kotian did it all over again. First, they grinded out J&K’s pace trio – Umar Nazir, Aaqib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh, who had ripped through Mumbai’s top order. But as they began to tire and the spinners came on, the batters upped the ante. Then, there was another twist as Thakur, after completing his fifty suffered severe leg cramps. He hobbled but battled on, continued to hit the pacers through the line and sweeping the spinners with disdain.

Having found a partner in Kotian, Thakur raced away to his second first-class hundred at almost run-a-ball. On reaching the landmark, he raced towards the pavilion, grunted in joy, removed his helmet and pointed towards the sky. Then he pointed to the viewing gallery. Was he looking for well-wishers or the national selectors?

Never shy of speaking his mind, he had told the media after his first innings fifty on Thursday, “What can I say about my quality? Others should talk about it. They should see that if someone has quality, he should be given more chances.”

Thakur’s international career has met a roadblock after young Nitish Reddy was picked ahead of him in the recent Tests in Australia. There were no takers for him in the IPL auction, too. His recent white-ball showings for Mumbai were below par. But there are few like him who can stand up and be counted when the chips are down.

“I like batting in difficult situations. In easy situations, everyone does well, but how you put up the show in adverse situations matters,” he said.

Delhi spun out by Jadeja

There’s no competition in India’s spin all-rounder charts with Ravindra Jadeja putting up another crackerjack performance against Delhi at Rajkot. His 12-wicket haul – 7/38 in the second innings - gave Saurashtra a win with the bonus point. While bundling out Delhi for 94 in their second essay, he also got the prized scalp of Rishabh Pant, who didn’t have a Ranji return to remember (1 & 17).

In Bengaluru, thanks to R Smaran’s maiden double hundred, Karnataka amassed a huge 425-run lead against Punjab, who in reply are 24/2 with Shubman Gill batting on 7.