Rohit hints at 3-spinner option with or without Hardik. Siraj's spot in danger?: India's likely XI vs Sri Lanka, WC 2023

Twelve years after the memorable night in April 2011 when India celebrated their second World Cup win with a memorable six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, the side is set to face the islanders once again in a World Cup clash, but this encounter is far from resembling a repeat of the past. While the previous World Cup final was truly a battle of giants on every front, the upcoming match is – at least on current form – seen as a lopsided contest. India have maintained a flawless record in the tournament so far, while Sri Lanka has experienced more defeats than victories. Will India make changes to their playing XI vs Sri Lanka?(Bibhash Lodh)

India has remained undefeated in six consecutive matches, often unchallenged for extended periods. It seems long ago when India were reeling at 2/3 in the opening game against Australia last month; since then, Rohit Sharma's men, powered by consistent bowling performances and exemplary displays in batting, went on a winning streak that is yet to end.

Despite an injury setback in Hardik Pandya, India's performances haven't been impacted as Mohammed Shami stepped up in style, picking 9 wickets in just two appearances. Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid, however, understand the importance of preserving "Special Shami" for more critical challenges ahead. They recognize the need to have Jasprit Bumrah in top form to navigate the remaining obstacles in the group stage.

Hardik Pandya's return remains uncertain, leaving concerns about how India's younger players will fare. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer arrived at the World Cup with strong one-day records but have yet to make a significant impact on the tournament.

Gill, who missed the initial matches, has only managed one fifty since his return, often falling to "soft dismissals." Despite his 1,334 runs in 24 matches with an average of 63.52, he still lags behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar by 560 runs in terms of the most ODI runs in a year. Gill's struggles against short-pitched deliveries have made him a target for opponents.

Similarly, Iyer has only one fifty in six outings and has occasionally missed the chance to play substantial innings to close out games. He will be motivated to put these shortcomings behind him as he plays a World Cup match at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium.

Local players Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shardul Thakur share this motivation, aiming to create memorable moments in front of their passionate home crowd. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami remain a force to reckon with, while Siraj had a rare off day in the previous game against England and will aim to make a strong return.

Among spinners, Kuldeep Yadav remains as tormenting as ever while Ravindra Jadeja has proved lethal whenever called by the captain.

India's Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023

Openers- Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Top and middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

