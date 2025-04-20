Rohit Sharma rediscovers touch as Mumbai Indians steamroll Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai: There were divided loyalties inside the Wankhede Stadium for the Sunday crowd with an equal splash of yellow and blue to watch the two most successful IPL franchises — Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — go head-to-head. Even though MI raced to a comfortable win, there were reasons to cheer for both the camps. MI for the return to form of their batting star and ex-captain Rohit Sharma 76* (45b, 4x4, 6x6) and CSK in having discovered Ayush Mhatre, one for the future. Rohit Sharma returned to form with a blazing 76* off 45 as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 9 wickets. (AFP)

The present though, the ongoing season, continues to be one to forget for CSK as a team. As a contest, this match wasn’t one. MI scored a 9-wicket win by chasing down the 177-run target in just 15.4 overs.

When MI came out to chase, Rohit Sharma was searching for form. Multiple single digit scores later he had showed glimpses of regaining his hitting touch in the previous match against SRH. But a soft dismissal had put paid to that effort. On Sunday, Rohit would have none of that.

New ball bowling was one of CSK’s weak links. And it wasn’t an opportunity Rohit was going to let go of. Jamie Overton gifted a hittable short ball on Rohit’s legs which he deposited to the top tier of the Vijay Merchant Pavilion. Once the shackles were broken, Rohit kept going. Khaleel Ahmed bowled fuller looking for some movement. But the moment the left-armer erred in length, Rohit flicked him up nonchalantly for six and then drove him for a boundary through cover.

Unlike any other innings in the tournament, Rohit wasn’t in a hurry. When R Ashwin, CSK’s Impact Sub was introduced, Rohit was willing to bide his time. After being watchful against the veteran off-spinner in the Powerplay, Rohit brought out the slog-sweep and sent one deep into the mid-wicket stands. While Rohit was slowly rediscovering his touch, Suryakumar Yadav 68* (30b, 6x4,5x6) came out with his bouquet of sweeps and high intent and took apart CSK’s spinners.

Mhatre impresses

Batting first, CSK shifted strategy and decided to add some youthful touch. At ‘17 years and 278 days, young and yellove’ — CSK’s social media handle put out a post to declare the arrival of their latest recruit Mhatre — the Mumbai boy made his IPL debut a day to remember.

He was far removed from the weight of MI-CSK rivalry and it showed in his first stroke, one of intent. He couldn’t clear the infield but with a lofted swivel flick over deep mid-wicket and a smashing pull even further back in the stands off left-armer Ashwani Kumar, the young man from Virar brought the CSK supporters in the crowd to life. Ashwani’s early strike to send back Rachin Ravindra was offset by Mhatre’s fluent stroke play in the Powerplay. At 48/1, for once CSK weren’t behind the eight ball in the early exchanges.

Soon after Mhatre’s blazing debut 32 (15b, 4x4,6x2) ended in trying to clear the fence, MI checked the scoring rate with spin. Both Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks mixed their pace as CSK went 27 balls without scoring a boundary.

That was the story of CSK innings. It would swing their way, only to find the advantage wrested back by MI. Ravindra Jadeja got another promotion to No. 4 and together with Shivam Dube was able to post a 50-ball 79-run fourth-wicket stand.

At 142/3, CSK were setting up for the death overs, but Jasprit Bumrah had other ideas. The lead pacer was reserved for the middle and death overs. He got Dube 50 (32b,2x4,4x6) with a slower ball and silenced the crowd by getting MS Dhoni out cheaply for 4 to restrict CSK to 175 and finish as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-25-2.