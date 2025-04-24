Rohit Sharma addresses MI dressing room as Hardik Pandya listens keenly: 'I spoke in huddle before start of play...'

Just when the Mumbai Indians needed a hero to revive their IPL 2025 campaign, their former captain stepped up in style. Rohit Sharma’s timely return to form has reignited his own season and helped Mumbai Indians claw their way back into the top half of the table. On Wednesday night in Hyderabad, Rohit produced yet another statement knock – 70 off 46 balls – as MI cruised to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad for their fourth straight victory. Rohit Sharma addresses MI dressing room after win over SRH(X/Mumbai Indians)

The veteran opener looked at ease from the first ball, launching into SRH’s bowling with effortless timing. His innings, which featured eight boundaries and three sixes, made light work of the 144-run target and earned him a special post-match recognition in MI's dressing room.

In a video shared by the franchise on social media, Suryakumar Yadav awarded Rohit the Dressing Room Batting Award.

“Back-to-back 50s. Dressing Room Batting Award. Rohit Sharma hit them all around the ground, and we absolutely loved it,” the franchise posted.

“Let's keep doing what we've been doing consistently. I spoke in the huddle before the start of the play that we need to be doing things consistently, and today was another good example of that. Let's just carry that,” Rohit said as he addressed the players in the dressing room.

Watch:

Rohit’s recent numbers are a far cry from his early-season struggles. After managing just 82 runs in his first six games at a modest average of 13.7, questions were beginning to mount. But in the last two outings, the 37-year-old has silenced doubters with innings of 76* against CSK and now 70 against SRH – both blistering efforts that took fewer than 50 balls.

In doing so, Rohit also etched his name into MI’s record books by overtaking Kieron Pollard as the batter with the most sixes for the franchise.

This marks the first time since 2016 that Rohit has hit consecutive IPL half-centuries. Back then, he scored fifties against Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. His current season tally stands at 228 runs from eight games, with an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 154.05.

With the win over SRH, Mumbai Indians are currently third in the points table with 10 points in nine matches. Four sides – MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants – have the same number of points, but Hardik Pandya's men lead the three on a higher Net Run Rate.