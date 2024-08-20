Rohit Sharma broke barriers between juniors and seniors in team, youngster says 'when my name was announced in squad...'

Young India wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel opened up about playing under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and revealed the camaraderie the Indian skipper shared with young players on the side. Jurel made his India debut in Rajkot earlier this year against England and won Player of the Match in his maiden Test. The wicketkeeper batter impressed many with his glovework behind the stumps and batting prowess in red-ball cricket. Skipper Rohit also praised him publicly on a couple of occasions. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has often talked highly of the young players in the squad.(PTI)

The young Uttar Pradesh star asserted that Rohit always chats in a casual and friendly manner with the players, which breaks the barriers between seniors and juniors in the camp.

“To be honest, he is very chill. Whenever I had a chat with him, it never felt like he was a senior cricketer and I was a junior. He always talks in a very casual manner,” Jurel told SportsTak.

Jurel further revealed how his chat with Rohit went when he received the maiden India call-up for the England Test series.

“He always said, 'If you need any help just come over, I don't have any problem.' He always makes you feel comfortable. When my name was announced in the Test squad, I had a chat with him. Everything was so good. It felt like everything was pretty normal,” he added.

Jurel names his closest friends

The Rajasthan Royals star was also asked to name his best friends in the Indian team to which he named two of his IPL teammates.

"Riyan [Parag] and [Yashasvi] Jaiswal are closest friends among India cricket team players, they also play for RR," he said.

Jurel also made his T20I debut recently on the Zimbabwe tour but failed to make an impact with the bat and scored just 6 runs in his first appearance. He will be next seen in the Duleep Trophy where he will play under the captaincy of Shubman Gill in Team A.

Meanwhile, senior stars including skipper Rohit Sharma, premier batter Virat Kohli, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and leading spinner R Ashwin received exemptions as the national selectors struck a fine balance between domestic performers and potential talent while picking up four squads for the Duleep Trophy starting September 5 in Bengaluru.