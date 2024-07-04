Rohit Sharma shines T20 World Cup trophy as India captain gears up for grand Wankhede felicitation after victory parade

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took some time out to add more shine to the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in the lead-up to India’s victorious bus parade at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India's World Cup heroes finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International Airport yesterday. Rohit and Co. defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final by seven runs at the Kensington Oval. Rohit Sharma took some time out to clean the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in the lead-up to India’s victorious bus parade(ANI-X)

After lifting the famous trophy on Saturday, the Virat Kohli-starrer side remained stranded for three days in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. India's T20 World Cup squad was given a heroes' welcome when Rohit and Co. touched down in New Delhi on Thursday. After being hosted by PM Narendra Modi for breakfast in the national capital, Rohit and Co. reached Mumbai for the victory parade later in the evening. In the lead-up to the open bus road show, Rohit was seen shining the T20 World Cup trophy in a viral video.

Team India’s victory parade starts in Mumbai

Traffic came to a standstill as India’s victory parade started in Mumbai. The victory parade of the T20 World Cup winners was underway in Mumbai after a two-hour delay. Rohit and Co. arrived in Mumbai after 5 pm, and the two-hour open bus parade started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point. The roadshow will be followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

Holding the T20 World Cup trophy like a newborn baby, Rohit was all smiles in the captain's post-tournament photo shoot in Bridgetown. Under Rohit's leadership, India became the first men's side to win all T20 World Cup matches in a single campaign. “It's surreal. It feels like a dream. It feels like it hasn't happened. Although it has happened but it feels like it hasn't happened. I want to live this moment, each minute, each second that is passing by and will try to make the most of it,” Rohit said.