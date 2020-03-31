e-paper
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to fight coronavirus pandemic

Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to fight coronavirus pandemic

The 32-year-old cricketer also said that we need our country back on feet and the onus is on us.

cricket Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Rohit Sharma.
File photo of Rohit Sharma.(PTI)
         

Indian opener and vice captain of the limited overs team, Rohit Sharma, has joined other cricket stars to pledge monetary support to fight the coronavirus epidemic. Rohit said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards welfare of stray dogs.

ALSO READ: David Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, challenges Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to do so

The 32-year-old also said that we need our country back on feet and the onus is on us. “Let’s get behind our leaders and support them,” he tweeted while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

Yesterday Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had taken to Twitter to announce their contributions to the PM Relief Fund and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Other prominent cricketers who have pledged support include Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane and several others.

