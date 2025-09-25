Rohit Sharma drops 10kg; Abhishek Nayar reveals sensational new look ahead of ODI comeback

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma is already turning heads ahead of his much-anticipated ODI comeback next month in the tour of Australia, having shed an impressive 10 kilograms. The transformation was revealed by former India batting coach and his friend Abhishek Nayar, as he shared a glimpse of the star’s stunning new look. India ODI captain Rohit Sharma is set for a comeback next month(PTI)

Rohit is expected to make a much-awaited return to competitive action on October 19, when India will begin their campaign in the three-match ODI series in Australia. Ahead of his international comeback, having last played for India in the Champions Trophy final earlier this year in Dubai, Nayar shared an image of the batter's training session in Mumbai. He captioned it, “10,000 grams later, we keep pushing.”

Abhishek Nayar's post on Rohit Sharma

Rohit still awaits Australia confirmation

The 37-year-old, who was last seen in action during the IPL 2025 season in May this year, was expected to make an appearance for India A in the three 50-over matches against Australia A in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium next month. He was to play the matches alongside Virat Kohli in preparation for the ODI contest in Australia. But neither was named in the squad.

The development came weeks after it was speculated that both the senior batters would make their final international appearance in the tour of Australia. Rohit and Kohli retired from T20Is in June last year, after India lifted the T20 World Cup title in Barbados, and exited from Test cricket in May this year, in a space of just five days, two weeks before the squad announcement for the tour of England. A media report had suggested that the two would end their international career in Australia, as the selectors are likely to pressure them into playing domestic cricket in a bid to keep themselves relevant for selection in ODI cricket, if they wish to continue their career until the 2027 World Cup.

While both have yet to address the rumours, Rohit and Kohli did have their mandatory pre-season fitness tests done. Rohit travelled to Bengaluru to have his tests done in the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, where he had extended his day to train for the Australia ODI series. Kohli, on the other hand, had his test conducted in London, where he shifted base since the conclusion of the IPL 2025 season.