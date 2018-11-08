Rohit Sharma eyes pole position in T20Is and unique record for Indians across formats

India’s stand-in-captain for the T20 international series against Windies, Rohit Sharma, has been on a record breaking spree in this series. His century in the last match in Lucknow made him the only batsman to score 4 centuries in cricket’s shortest format at the international arena.

Rohit went ahead of New Zealand’s Colin Munro, who has three tons to his name. Having taken the pole position in terms of three-figure scores, the Indian opener is now looking to get past another Kiwi and jump up to the top of the run-making tree.

The Mumbai batsman has 2203 runs to his name currently and needs to score 69 runs against the Windies in the last match of the series on Sunday at Chennai to get past Martin Guptill and become the leading run-getter in T20 internationals.

Given the kind of form Rohit has been in, it is not unimaginable for him to get the runs and move into the top slot. Guptill, who is missing the T20I series against Pakistan, which is on currently, has played fewer innings than Rohit. The Indian opener will get another opportunity to move ahead of Guptill this month as India play three T20 internationals against Australia.

If Rohit does manage to get ahead of Guptill, this will be the first time that an Indian will be on top of the tree, in terms of runs scored, across all three international formats.

Sachin Tendulkar has been sitting atop the perch in Test cricket ever since he got past his great contemporary Brian Lara and then has held the world record in ODI cricket since going past compatriot Mohammed Azharuddin’s record in the early 2000s.

Ever since the advent of T20 internationals, no Indian has held the record for most runs at any point. So, if Rohit does become the leader, this will be a unique occasion when the top run-scorer across all three formats of the game will be an Indian.

