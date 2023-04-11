Watch: Rohit Sharma gives chucklesome response to Ian Bishop's teasing query after MI's awful start in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma was all smiles when the charismatic leader of the Mumbai Indians (MI) was asked about his decision to bowl first in match No.16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. Champions in five editions of the cash-rich league, Rohit's Mumbai Indians were aiming to get on the scoring board when the Men In Blue squared off against a Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals side at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rohit Sharma came up with an amusing response to Ian Bishop's teasing query(IPL)

Indian skipper Rohit recorded his 146th appearance as the leader of the Mumbai Paltan when the Hitman arrived for the traditional coin toss at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first against David Warner and Co. in their crucial away match, skipper Rohit had a hearty laugh while responding to a question posed by former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop in the lead-up to the IPL 2023 encounter.

"We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games, didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other changes is about the impact players. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up," Rohit told Bishop after winning the toss.

MI skipper Rohit also revealed that Mumbai are without pace ace Jofra Archer on matchday 16 of the IPL 2023. England pacer Archer picked up a niggle before the Clasico between Mumbai and Chennai. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians have suffered demoralising defeats in their first two matches of the IPL 2023. Rohit and Co. were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) (by 8 wickets) in their campaign opener before MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) crushed Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in the first El Clasico of the new season.

Earlier, MI skipper Rohit asserted that the seasoned campaigners of the Mumbai-based franchise need to step up after the former champions recorded their second defeat of the new season. "The senior guys need to step up, starting with me. We know the nature of IPL. We need to get some momentum, and if you don't it is going to be tough," Rohit said after CSK's win over MI in the cash-rich league.

