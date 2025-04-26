Rohit Sharma grills Shardul Thakur after pacer arrives late to training session: 'Ghar ka team hai kya?'

With the playoff race heating up in IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians have hit top gear at the right time. After a disappointing start to the season with just one win in their first five outings, the Hardik Pandya-led side has bounced back with four consecutive victories. Their next challenge comes against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at home – a crucial match for both teams still alive in the playoff hunt. Rohit Sharma, sitting with Zaheer Khan, called out Shardul Thakur during a training session(X/Mumbai Indians)

As Mumbai prepare to avenge their 12-run defeat to LSG from earlier this month at Ekana Stadium, a lighter moment from MI’s training session went viral on Saturday. In a video shared by the franchise’s official X handle, veteran opener Rohit Sharma could be seen cheekily taunting LSG’s Shardul Thakur for arriving late to practice.

“Kya re hero, abhi aa raha hai, ghar ka team hai kya? (Hey, hero, you're coming now? Is this your home?” Rohit was heard saying, drawing laughter from teammates and fans online alike.

Watch:

Rohit, who missed the previous MI vs LSG encounter due to injury, seems to be peaking at just the right time. After starting IPL 2025 with a duck against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, the 37-year-old has rediscovered his touch. He enters Sunday’s contest off the back of two successive fifties – an unbeaten 76 from 45 balls in the return fixture against CSK, and a fluent 70 off 46 deliveries versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, which helped MI clinch a seven-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has made a strong impact since joining LSG as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan. The right-arm pacer is currently the franchise’s top wicket-taker, having picked up 12 scalps in nine matches.

In the previous fixture against MI, Shardul finished with figures of 1/40 in his four overs, accounting for the dismissal of MI wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton.

With MI returning to form and LSG well-placed in their hunt for playoff spots, fans can expect a high-voltage showdown at Wankhede.