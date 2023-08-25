Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's yo-yo test results out; Rahul, Bumrah and three other Asia Cup squad members to skip it

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya are some of the top cricketers who took the yo-yo fitness test at KSCA-Alur grounds in Bengaluru on Thursday, the first day of India's preparatory fitness and training camp ahead of Asia Cup 2023. Kohli had already announced his yo-yo test score (17.2) through an Instagram story which drew the ire of BCCI top bosses, prompting them to give a "verbal" guideline to the Indian cricketers asking them not to leak such confidential information. India's Hardik Pandya, left, listens to captain Rohit Sharma(AP)

It has now come to light that captain Rohit and vice-captain Hardik have also cleared the yo-yo test without any difficulties. Their exact score, however, won't be revealed. "The tests were successful and the reports will be sent to the BCCI soon," a source following the developments told PTI.

Notably, the current passing score for Indian crickets in the yo-yo test is 16.5. It should also be remembered that the yo-yo test score, like any other performance-based test, can vary on a day-to-day basis. A cricketer achieving 17 today can score 19 a week later or vice versa.

The Asia Cup-bound cricketers who were not part of the West Indies T20Is or the Ireland series mainly took the fitness drills on the first day of the camp, which is set to go on for six days. The Indian team will leave for Sri Lanka on August 30.

KL Rahul and a few other Asia Cup-bound Indian cricketers unlikely to take yo-yo test

KL Rahul, who is nursing a niggle, according to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, was also a part of the fitness drill but reportedly did not take the yo-yo test.

While the team management and NCA staff are quite satisfied with Rahul's batting fitness as evidenced by those sessions in the match simulation process last week, they still need more clarity on his readiness to handle the wicketkeeping duties.

In the coming days, the top brass will be watching how the 31-year-old is progressing in this regard. But as things stand now, Rahul could miss the initial phase of the Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was given an all-clear by the NCA authorities, but he will be watched closely, considering the Mumbaikar is also returning from an injury.

Apart from Rahul, the cricketers who will be joining the squad from Dublin, Ireland are also unlikely to take the yo-yo test. Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, and Tilak Varma will be put through the skill-set segment of the camp once they join on Friday.

The medical condition of all the cricketers will be also checked along with their fitness. Several parameters like lipid profile, blood sugar (fasting and PP), uric acid, calcium, Vitamin B12 and D, creatinine, testosterone and Dexa tests etc will be checked during the six-day camp.

After the initial fitness and medical tests, the cricketers are likely to play match simulations in the last two days of the training camp under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON