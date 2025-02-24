Menu Explore
Rohit Sharma dares Virat Kohli to hit a six with century on the line and India just two runs from win vs PAK - Video

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 24, 2025 06:52 AM IST

Rohit Sharma gestured Virat Kohli to hit a six when India needed two runs to win, while the batter needed four to reach his century against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli reaffirmed his dominance over Pakistan in ICC tournaments with a majestic unbeaten century, leading India to a commanding six-wicket victory in the Champions Trophy on Sunday. The batting maestro, who has so often produced brilliant performances Pakistan on the biggest stage, delivered yet another masterclass – this time a well-crafted 100* off 111 balls – to steer India in a 242-run chase with 45 balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma (R) tells Virat Kohli to go for a six(JioHotstar)
Rohit Sharma (R) tells Virat Kohli to go for a six(JioHotstar)

Kohli’s innings was the backbone of India's triumph, as the team all but secured a semifinal berth with their second win in the tournament.

A Virat Kohli innings is never short on drama, and Sunday was no exception. As he inched closer to his century, the equation tightened; India needed just two runs to seal the win, while Kohli was four away from reaching his milestone. As tensions mounted, a lighthearted moment came from the dressing room.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, from the dressing room, cheekily gestured for his teammate to finish the game off with a six. Kohli acknowledged the call, but instead of a maximum, he calmly drove the ball to the boundary – clinching both the win and his 51st ODI century in one stroke.

Watch:

Despite a relatively quiet run of form leading into the tournament, Kohli rose to the occasion against Pakistan’s formidable bowling attack, showcasing his trademark precision and composure.

Complemented by a fluent 56 from Shreyas Iyer and a solid 46 from Shubman Gill, Kohli anchored the chase to perfection, ensuring India remained in total control.

India closing in on semi-final berth

With the win, India are comfortably placed at the top of the group with four points in two matches. A win for New Zealand in their match against Bangladesh would seal India's passage to the semis, with New Zealand joining them in the knock-outs.

Pakistan, meanwhile, now rely on results in other matches to go their way to stay alive in the tournament. The side faced one-sided defeats against both, New Zealand and India, and will now hope for Bangladesh to pull an upset against the Kiwis in Rawalpindi.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Pakistan Live Score.
