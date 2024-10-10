Rohit Sharma honours Ratan Tata's memory with special tribute: 'Man with a heart of gold'

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons and one of India’s most celebrated business leaders, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed his death, paying tribute to Tata as a "friend, mentor, and guide." Rohit Sharma paid tribute to Ratan Tata on Thursday(Files)

While the exact cause of death was not disclosed, Tata had been hospitalised earlier in the week at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai for age-related concerns.

Team India's Test and ODI captain, and batting stalwart Rohit Sharma paid a rich tribute to the veteran industrialist, taking to his official X account following Tata's death.

“A man with a heart of gold. Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else’s better,” Rohit wrote.

Earlier this week, Tata had released a reassuring statement, downplaying concerns about his health. He mentioned that he was in the hospital for routine checkups related to age-related medical conditions, which he indicated were no cause for alarm.

His death marks the end of an era for Tata Group, which he transformed into a global powerhouse through strategic acquisitions and his visionary leadership.

Alongside Rohit, a host of former Indian cricketers also paid their tributes to Tata following the industry tycoon's passing.

A celebrated figure

Among the most popular businessmen worldwide, Tata received the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s most distinguished civilian awards, in 2000 and "Padma Vibhushan" in 2008,

He was instrumental in transforming the Tata Group into India’s largest automaker, the biggest private steel producer, and a prominent player in the outsourcing industry. The companies employ more than 350,000 people worldwide. In June 2008, Tata bought Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford for $2.3 billion.

Tata pioneered commercial aviation in India when it launched an airline in 1932 that later became Air India. The government later took it over. Tata Group bought state-owned Air India in 2021. It also started a full-service carrier, Vistara, with Singapore Airlines, but recently merged it with Air India.