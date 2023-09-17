Watch: Rohit Sharma keeps fans guessing with rib-tickling response to Shubman Gill in lead-up to Asia Cup final

Fresh from smashing a sublime century against Bangladesh in the final Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup, Indian opener Shubman Gill had a freewheeling conversation with skipper Rohit Sharma at the team hotel. Shubman was seen interacting with the Indian skipper near an elevator in Colombo ahead of the Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka. Reacting to Shubman's query, India skipper Rohit issued a noteworthy response which has garnered the attention of netizens on social media. Rohit keeps fans guessing with his hilarious response to Shubman(ANI-Twitter)

During his brief discussion with his teammate, the Indian skipper was visibly unimpressed with Shubman's remarks. "Nahi aise nhi hoga, pagal hai kya (No, it won't happen like this. Are you mad?)," Rohit can be heard saying. Taking cognisance of the viral video, fans and followers of Team India have made hilarious attempts to find out what Gill might have actually told Rohit on the eve of the Asia Cup final.

Rohit breaks internet with epic reply to Shubman

Under the leadership of veteran Indian opener Rohit, Team India will aim to snap their five-year trophy-less streak in the multi-nation tournaments. Record-time winners India will meet defending champions Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium. India have registered impressive wins over Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the ongoing edition of the continental tournament.

Rohit and Co. hammered Babar Azam’s Pakistan to register their biggest One Day International (ODI) win over the Green Army in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. The Men In Blue then outclassed Sri Lanka to book their place in the Asia Cup final. In their final Super 4 match against Bangladesh, the Virat Kohli-less side suffered their first defeat of the Asia Cup.

Shubman's brilliant knock of 121 off 133 balls went in vain as Bangladesh defeated India by 6 runs on Friday. "Gill's hundred was brilliant. He backs his game, he knows exactly how he wants to play. Pretty clear on what he wants to do for the team. Look at his form over the last year. Pretty solid against the new ball. Works really hard, there's no optional practice for Gill," Rohit had said.

