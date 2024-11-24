Rohit Sharma lands in Perth to replace Jasprit Bumrah as India captain in remaining four Tests against Australia

Amid India's domination over Australia, captain Rohit Sharma touched down in Perth to get involved in the ongoing Test series. Rohit, who missed the opener due to the birth of his second child with wife Ritika Sajdeh, took a 12-hour-long flight from Mumbai to Perth and landed in the city where Team India continued to bat Australia out of the match. The visuals of Rohit landing and entering inside an AUDI to get to the hotel are all over the internet, and fans took no time to welcome back their captain, The Hitman. Rohit Sharma has landed in Perth(Screengrab-X)

With Rohit now on Australian shores, the immediate plan is for management to get the captain match-ready. Unlike his team-mates, Rohit has had no practice whatsoever in Australia, which puts the skipper in a race against time for the second Test in Adelaide starting December 6. Before that, however, India will play a two-day warm-up game against Prime Minister XI, which requires Rohit's presence as it is the only practice of any kind the players will get during the long gap between 1st and 2nd Tests.

Rohit Sharma to take back captaincy duties from Jasprit Bumrah

Now that Rohit has arrived, it's given that he will take over the captaincy duties from Jasprit Bumrah, who has been nothing but spectacular in his leadership thus far, evident from the fact that India have taken a near-400 run lead over Australia – with an eye on a lot more – to put the hosts under pressure in Perth.

The latest is that Rohit will head to the ground to meet the players, and rightly so. In his absence, the players have fought brilliantly against the Aussies to stage a comeback like no other. From getting bowled out to 150 in the first innings to swelling the lead to 400 runs and counting is the culmination of some breathtaking efforts, first led by Bumrah with a five-wicket-haul, and then from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who in his first Test Down Under, played an outstanding knock of 161.