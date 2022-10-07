Rohit Sharma-led Team India begin their training in Perth ahead of 2022 T20 World Cup opener versus Pakistan

The Indian cricket team has reached Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will play four warm-up matches before they kickstart their campaign in the Super 12 stage against Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The first warm-up match between India and Western Australia will be played on October 10th in Perth.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Co. have started their practice sessions ahead of the warm-up matches. Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) shared a picture of Team India players practising in Western Australian Cricket Association(WACA) ground on Twitter.

"Hello and welcome to WACA. Team India are here for their first training session," tweeted BCCI.

Hello and welcome to WACA 🏟 #TeamIndia are here for their first training session. pic.twitter.com/U79rpi9u0d — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2022

Team India have camped in Australia with a 14-player squad without Jasprit Bumrah who was earlier ruled out the marquee tournament. BCCI is yet to announce a replacement of the star pace bowler.

As the men in blue give finishing touches to their preparations for the grand cricket extravaganza, they would look to sort out their death bowling woes in the upcoming warmup matches. India's death bowling remains the chink in the armour against opposition teams. In particular, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is facing a terrible run with the ball and many fans are backing Deepak Chahar to be included in his place in the squad.

On the other side, Team India's batting is firing on all engines as most batters have hit good form before the marquee tournament. Former skipper Virat Kohli is back in the runs and also KL Rahul is showing signs of his prime form as batter. Cricket experts however predict Suryakumar Yadav who is in blazing hot form, to be the USP for the men in blue. India would hope Suryakumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya to be at their absolute best for increasing their chances of winning the World Cup.

