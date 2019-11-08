Rohit Sharma makes cheeky comment when asked about losing cool during Rajkot T20I

cricket

Rohit Sharma is not someone who is known for losing his cool on the field but during the second T20I encounter between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot, the stand-in skipper was visibly upset about an error by the third umpire. During the Bangladesh innings, Rohit lost his cool for a brief period and swore at a decision made by third umpire Anil Chaudhary. In the 13th over, Soumya Sarkar was stumped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant off Yuzvendra Chahal and the on-field umpires referred the decision to third umpire.

The umpire tried to give the decision as out but due to some glitch, the giant screen showed not out. This is when Rohit lost his cool and made his feelings clear towards the third umpire. But shortly after, the giant screen flashed out and the players saw the funny side of it.

During the post-match press conference, Rohit was asked about the incident and the right-hander came up with a cheeky response.‘“I’m quite an emotional guy on the field. Some of the decisions in the previous and some of the on-field moments today, we were a bit sloppy. Ultimately the aim is to get the job done, and sometimes we display a lot of emotions. Next time I’ll check where the camera is (laughs).” Rohit said.

Rohit smashed a whirlwind 43-ball 85 in his 100th T20 international as India rode his heroics to register a facile eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second rubber to level the three-match series 1-1. India lost in the first T20 by seven wickets.Chasing a modest 154 for victory, Rohit looked in his imperious best from the get-go as he hit six fours and six sixes to take the tie away from the visitors single-handedly.

